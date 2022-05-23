 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Umang Dairies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 70.21% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 113.49% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 63.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.

Umang Dairies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.48 54.39 65.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.48 54.39 65.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.74 36.67 68.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.39 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.44 1.47 -25.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.88 6.51 5.34
Depreciation 1.27 1.31 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.20 12.74 15.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.62 -4.70 -0.34
Other Income 3.18 0.22 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.44 -4.48 0.05
Interest 1.01 0.84 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.45 -5.31 -0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.45 -5.31 -0.83
Tax -0.71 -1.43 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.74 -3.89 -1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.74 -3.89 -1.02
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.77 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.77 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.77 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.77 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 23, 2022
