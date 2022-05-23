Umang Dairies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 70.21% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 113.49% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 63.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.