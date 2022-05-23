Umang Dairies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.55% from Rs. 65.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 70.21% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 113.49% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
Umang Dairies shares closed at 63.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.48
|54.39
|65.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.48
|54.39
|65.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.74
|36.67
|68.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.39
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.44
|1.47
|-25.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|6.51
|5.34
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.31
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.20
|12.74
|15.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.62
|-4.70
|-0.34
|Other Income
|3.18
|0.22
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-4.48
|0.05
|Interest
|1.01
|0.84
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.45
|-5.31
|-0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.45
|-5.31
|-0.83
|Tax
|-0.71
|-1.43
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|-3.89
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|-3.89
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.77
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.77
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.77
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.77
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
