Umang Dairies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2021 down 12.49% from Rs. 74.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021 down 164.84% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 72.31% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 76.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.83% returns over the last 6 months and 107.56% over the last 12 months.