Umang Dairies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2021 down 12.49% from Rs. 74.76 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021 down 164.84% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 72.31% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.
Umang Dairies shares closed at 76.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.83% returns over the last 6 months and 107.56% over the last 12 months.
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.42
|65.69
|74.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.42
|65.69
|74.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.62
|44.10
|73.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.38
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.38
|-1.72
|-25.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.34
|5.37
|6.08
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.21
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.65
|13.14
|16.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|3.20
|3.15
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|3.36
|3.41
|Interest
|0.88
|0.72
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|2.64
|2.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|2.64
|2.23
|Tax
|0.20
|0.73
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|1.91
|1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|1.91
|1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.87
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.87
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.87
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.87
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited