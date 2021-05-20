MARKET NEWS

Umang Dairies Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2021 down 12.49% from Rs. 74.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021 down 164.84% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 72.31% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 76.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.83% returns over the last 6 months and 107.56% over the last 12 months.

Umang Dairies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations65.4265.6974.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.4265.6974.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials68.6244.1073.65
Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.38--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.38-1.72-25.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.345.376.08
Depreciation1.211.211.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.6513.1416.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.343.203.15
Other Income0.390.160.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.053.363.41
Interest0.880.721.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.832.642.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.832.642.23
Tax0.200.730.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.021.911.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.021.911.58
Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.460.870.72
Diluted EPS-0.460.870.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.460.870.72
Diluted EPS-0.460.870.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Umang Dairies
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

