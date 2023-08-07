English
    Umang Dairies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore in June 2023 up 43.55% from Rs. 55.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 185.83% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 150.36% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    Umang Dairies shares closed at 66.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.

    Umang Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.02102.4955.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.02102.4955.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.09103.2124.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.19-24.968.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.796.236.57
    Depreciation1.241.211.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9716.7714.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.260.03-0.30
    Other Income0.330.360.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.930.380.04
    Interest1.461.371.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.39-0.99-1.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.39-0.99-1.21
    Tax-0.92-0.21-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.47-0.78-0.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.47-0.78-0.86
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.35-0.39
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.35-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-0.35-0.39
    Diluted EPS-1.12-0.35-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

