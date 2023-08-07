Umang Dairies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore in June 2023 up 43.55% from Rs. 55.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 185.83% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 150.36% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 66.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.