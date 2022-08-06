 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Umang Dairies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore in June 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 40.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 64.24% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 263.1% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 56.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -38.93% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.74 60.48 40.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.74 60.48 40.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.07 54.74 18.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 0.46 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.92 -14.44 5.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.57 5.88 6.08
Depreciation 1.33 1.27 1.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.81 17.20 10.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -4.62 -2.48
Other Income 0.34 3.18 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -1.44 -2.11
Interest 1.25 1.01 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -2.45 -3.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -2.45 -3.34
Tax -0.35 -0.71 -0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.86 -1.74 -2.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.86 -1.74 -2.42
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.79 -1.10
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.79 -1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.79 -1.10
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.79 -1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
