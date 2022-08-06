Umang Dairies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore in June 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 40.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 64.24% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 263.1% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 56.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -38.93% over the last 12 months.