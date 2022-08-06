Umang Dairies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore in June 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 40.61 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 64.24% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 263.1% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
Umang Dairies shares closed at 56.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -38.93% over the last 12 months.
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.74
|60.48
|40.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.74
|60.48
|40.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.07
|54.74
|18.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.46
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.92
|-14.44
|5.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.57
|5.88
|6.08
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.27
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.81
|17.20
|10.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-4.62
|-2.48
|Other Income
|0.34
|3.18
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-1.44
|-2.11
|Interest
|1.25
|1.01
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-2.45
|-3.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|-2.45
|-3.34
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.71
|-0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.86
|-1.74
|-2.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.86
|-1.74
|-2.42
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.79
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.79
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.79
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.79
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
