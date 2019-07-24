Umang Dairies Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore in June 2019 up 4.34% from Rs. 48.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2019 up 123.39% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019 up 31.03% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2018.

Umang Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2018.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 46.75 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -41.38% over the last 12 months.