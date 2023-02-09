Umang Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in December 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 54.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.09% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
Umang Dairies shares closed at 59.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Umang Dairies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.14
|60.47
|54.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.14
|60.47
|54.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.68
|28.25
|36.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.25
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.21
|9.55
|1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|6.25
|6.51
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.33
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.97
|16.64
|12.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-1.80
|-4.70
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.82
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|-0.97
|-4.48
|Interest
|1.05
|1.20
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-2.17
|-5.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-2.17
|-5.31
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.62
|-1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-1.55
|-3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-1.55
|-3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.71
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.71
|-1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.71
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.71
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited