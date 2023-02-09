Umang Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in December 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 54.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.09% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.