Umang Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in December 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 54.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.09% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

Umang Dairies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.14 60.47 54.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.14 60.47 54.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.68 28.25 36.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.25 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.21 9.55 1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.88 6.25 6.51
Depreciation 1.24 1.33 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.97 16.64 12.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -1.80 -4.70
Other Income 0.49 0.82 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.95 -0.97 -4.48
Interest 1.05 1.20 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -2.17 -5.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -2.17 -5.31
Tax -0.03 -0.62 -1.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -1.55 -3.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -1.55 -3.89
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.71 -1.77
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.71 -1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.71 -1.77
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.71 -1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited