    Umang Dairies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Umang Dairies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in December 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 54.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 169.09% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.

    Umang Dairies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.1460.4754.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.1460.4754.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.6828.2536.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.250.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.219.551.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.886.256.51
    Depreciation1.241.331.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9716.6412.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.46-1.80-4.70
    Other Income0.490.820.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.95-0.97-4.48
    Interest1.051.200.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-2.17-5.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-2.17-5.31
    Tax-0.03-0.62-1.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-1.55-3.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-1.55-3.89
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.71-1.77
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.71-1.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.71-1.77
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.71-1.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
