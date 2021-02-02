Umang Dairies Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.69 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.69 crore in December 2020 down 5.8% from Rs. 69.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020 up 464.23% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020 up 76.45% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

Umang Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 61.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 41.47% over the last 12 months.