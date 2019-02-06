Umang Dairies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.85 crore, down 11.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.85 crore in December 2018 down 11.29% from Rs. 65.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2018 up 3.42% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2018 down 8.15% from Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2017.

Umang Dairies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2017.

Umang Dairies shares closed at 52.10 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.11% over the last 12 months.