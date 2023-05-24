Uma Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.31 crore, up 39.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 503.31 crore in March 2023 up 39.4% from Rs. 361.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2023 up 61.17% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

Uma Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2022.

Uma Exports shares closed at 43.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.