    Uma Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.15 crore, up 44.14% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uma Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 522.15 crore in March 2023 up 44.14% from Rs. 362.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2023 up 76.6% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2023 up 83.15% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.

    Uma Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

    Uma Exports shares closed at 43.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.

    Uma Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations522.15273.30362.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations522.15273.30362.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods442.87278.86329.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.76-39.93-12.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.610.43
    Depreciation0.210.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8525.6343.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.698.092.31
    Other Income2.472.724.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1610.817.24
    Interest2.370.401.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7910.415.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7910.415.97
    Tax2.932.201.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.868.214.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.868.214.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.868.214.45
    Equity Share Capital33.8133.8124.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.431.74
    Diluted EPS2.362.431.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.431.74
    Diluted EPS2.362.431.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

