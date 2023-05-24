Uma Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.15 crore, up 44.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.15 crore in March 2023 up 44.14% from Rs. 362.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2023 up 76.6% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2023 up 83.15% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.

Uma Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2022.

Uma Exports shares closed at 43.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.76% over the last 12 months.