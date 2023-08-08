Uma Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.70 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.70 crore in June 2023 down 8.22% from Rs. 352.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 85.51% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 67.72% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

Uma Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2022.

Uma Exports shares closed at 55.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.01% over the last 12 months.