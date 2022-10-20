 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,481.98 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,481.98 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 11,548.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 718.37 crore in September 2022 down 44.74% from Rs. 1,300.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,880.51 crore in September 2022 down 31.41% from Rs. 2,741.80 crore in September 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 45.08 in September 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,398.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,481.98 14,715.48 11,548.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,481.98 14,715.48 11,548.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,937.16 1,945.32 1,441.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 740.09 703.04 575.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -294.75 -89.56 -181.41
Power & Fuel 3,902.57 -- --
Employees Cost 644.49 595.36 629.47
Depreciation 642.74 628.16 612.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,836.45 8,631.95 6,483.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,073.23 2,301.21 1,987.27
Other Income 164.54 166.13 141.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,237.77 2,467.34 2,129.07
Interest 186.74 199.69 182.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,051.03 2,267.65 1,946.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,051.03 2,267.65 1,946.32
Tax 332.66 713.63 646.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 718.37 1,554.02 1,300.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 718.37 1,554.02 1,300.09
Equity Share Capital 288.67 288.67 288.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.91 53.88 45.08
Diluted EPS 24.90 53.86 45.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.89 53.88 45.08
Diluted EPS 24.90 53.86 45.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
