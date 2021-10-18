UltraTechCement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,548.37 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,548.37 crore in September 2021 up 15.27% from Rs. 10,018.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,300.09 crore in September 2021 up 7.56% from Rs. 1,208.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,741.80 crore in September 2021 up 1.58% from Rs. 2,699.18 crore in September 2020.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 45.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 41.90 in September 2020.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,395.50 on October 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.61% returns over the last 6 months and 63.81% over the last 12 months.