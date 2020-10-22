UltraTechCement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,018.58 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,018.58 crore in September 2020 up 8.26% from Rs. 9,253.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,208.67 crore in September 2020 up 89.09% from Rs. 639.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,699.18 crore in September 2020 up 35.32% from Rs. 1,994.61 crore in September 2019.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 41.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 22.16 in September 2019.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,629.10 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.02% returns over the last 6 months and 8.94% over the last 12 months.