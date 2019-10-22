UltraTechCement Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,253.82 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,253.82 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.
UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,295.30 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.00% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:11 pm