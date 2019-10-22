UltraTechCement Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,253.82 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 9,253.82 9,794.83 8,533.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9,253.82 9,794.83 8,533.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,128.57 1,182.17 1,172.59 Purchase of Traded Goods 565.74 629.74 297.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -71.91 -109.70 -105.60 Power & Fuel 1,793.88 1,797.75 1,867.55 Employees Cost 592.92 487.58 468.44 Depreciation 606.29 536.90 485.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,432.05 3,257.35 3,209.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,206.28 2,013.04 1,137.78 Other Income 182.04 153.62 73.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,388.32 2,166.66 1,210.91 Interest 437.19 370.40 335.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 951.13 1,796.26 875.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 951.13 1,796.26 875.33 Tax 311.94 597.56 276.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 639.19 1,198.70 598.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 639.19 1,198.70 598.39 Equity Share Capital 274.65 274.65 274.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.16 43.68 21.79 Diluted EPS 22.15 43.68 21.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.16 43.68 21.79 Diluted EPS 22.15 43.68 21.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited