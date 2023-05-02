UltraTechCement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore in March 2023 up 19.47% from Rs. 15,167.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,650.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,341.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.22% from Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022.