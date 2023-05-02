 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UltraTechCement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,121.02 crore in March 2023 up 19.47% from Rs. 15,167.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,650.26 crore in March 2023 down 32.75% from Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,341.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.22% from Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022.

UltraTech Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,121.02 15,008.02 15,167.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18,121.02 15,008.02 15,167.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,450.20 2,171.45 1,989.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 798.58 778.99 736.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 241.66 -347.72 151.90
Power & Fuel 4,623.39 -- 3,594.84
Employees Cost 873.24 648.51 586.40
Depreciation 694.81 653.53 637.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,992.93 9,611.97 5,166.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,446.21 1,491.29 2,305.54
Other Income 200.55 158.21 144.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,646.76 1,649.50 2,450.33
Interest 174.87 193.70 174.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,471.89 1,455.80 2,275.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,471.89 1,455.80 2,275.62
Tax 821.63 461.57 -178.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,650.26 994.23 2,453.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,650.26 994.23 2,453.89
Equity Share Capital 288.68 288.68 288.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.24 34.48 85.08
Diluted EPS 57.21 34.47 85.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.24 34.48 85.08
Diluted EPS 57.21 34.47 85.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited