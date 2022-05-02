 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UltraTechCement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,167.54 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,167.54 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 13,965.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022 up 38.05% from Rs. 1,777.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 3,596.92 crore in March 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 85.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.62 in March 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,630.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,167.54 12,470.62 13,965.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,167.54 12,470.62 13,965.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,989.14 1,646.84 1,731.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 736.26 624.10 634.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 151.90 -38.85 184.06
Power & Fuel 3,594.84 -- --
Employees Cost 586.40 599.36 575.37
Depreciation 637.39 608.92 630.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,166.07 7,417.70 7,327.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,305.54 1,612.55 2,881.59
Other Income 144.79 108.83 84.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,450.33 1,721.38 2,966.07
Interest 174.71 165.02 323.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,275.62 1,556.36 2,643.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,275.62 1,556.36 2,643.01
Tax -178.27 -75.14 865.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,453.89 1,631.50 1,777.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,453.89 1,631.50 1,777.55
Equity Share Capital 288.67 288.66 288.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 85.08 56.57 61.62
Diluted EPS 85.04 56.55 61.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 85.08 56.57 61.62
Diluted EPS 85.04 56.55 61.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UltraTech Cement #UltraTechCement
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.