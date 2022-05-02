UltraTechCement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,167.54 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,167.54 crore in March 2022 up 8.61% from Rs. 13,965.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,453.89 crore in March 2022 up 38.05% from Rs. 1,777.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,087.72 crore in March 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 3,596.92 crore in March 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 85.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.62 in March 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,630.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.