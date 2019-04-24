UltraTechCement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,500.27 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,500.27 crore in March 2019 up 16.64% from Rs. 9,002.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,017.47 crore in March 2019 up 108.52% from Rs. 487.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,353.45 crore in March 2019 up 30.12% from Rs. 1,808.70 crore in March 2018.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 37.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 17.78 in March 2018.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,198.25 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 1.32% over the last 12 months.