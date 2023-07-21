English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UltraTechCement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,245.16 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,245.16 crore in June 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 14,715.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,705.50 crore in June 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 1,554.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,166.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.3% from Rs. 3,095.50 crore in June 2022.

    UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 59.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 53.88 in June 2022.

    UltraTechCement shares closed at 8,224.15 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 35.07% over the last 12 months.

    UltraTech Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,245.1618,121.0214,715.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17,245.1618,121.0214,715.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,384.372,450.201,945.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods867.64798.58703.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.05241.66-89.56
    Power & Fuel4,479.384,623.39--
    Employees Cost660.98873.24595.36
    Depreciation682.01694.81628.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,976.245,992.938,631.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,226.592,446.212,301.21
    Other Income258.15200.55166.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,484.742,646.762,467.34
    Interest191.08174.87199.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,293.662,471.892,267.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,293.662,471.892,267.65
    Tax588.16821.63713.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,705.501,650.261,554.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,705.501,650.261,554.02
    Equity Share Capital288.69288.68288.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.1657.2453.88
    Diluted EPS59.1357.2153.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.1657.2453.88
    Diluted EPS59.1357.2153.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UltraTech Cement #UltraTechCement
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!