UltraTechCement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,715.48 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,715.48 crore in June 2022 up 28.22% from Rs. 11,476.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,554.02 crore in June 2022 down 7.56% from Rs. 1,681.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,095.50 crore in June 2022 down 8.64% from Rs. 3,388.40 crore in June 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 53.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 58.27 in June 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,458.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)