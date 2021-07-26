UltraTechCement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,476.96 crore, up 55.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,476.96 crore in June 2021 up 55.65% from Rs. 7,373.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,681.06 crore in June 2021 up 108.68% from Rs. 805.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,388.40 crore in June 2021 up 50.51% from Rs. 2,251.28 crore in June 2020.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 58.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 27.93 in June 2020.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,490.30 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)