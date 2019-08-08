UltraTechCement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,794.83 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,794.83 crore in June 2019 up 13.17% from Rs. 8,655.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,198.70 crore in June 2019 up 100.32% from Rs. 598.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,703.56 crore in June 2019 up 59.32% from Rs. 1,696.89 crore in June 2018.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 43.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 21.79 in June 2018.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,341.65 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.