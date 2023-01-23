UltraTechCement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 12,470.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 994.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 1,631.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,303.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 2,330.30 crore in December 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 56.57 in December 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,177.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.