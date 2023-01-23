 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 12,470.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 994.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 1,631.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,303.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 2,330.30 crore in December 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 56.57 in December 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,177.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,008.02 13,481.98 12,470.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,008.02 13,481.98 12,470.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,171.45 1,937.16 1,646.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 778.99 740.09 624.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -347.72 -294.75 -38.85
Power & Fuel -- 3,902.57 --
Employees Cost 648.51 644.49 599.36
Depreciation 653.53 642.74 608.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,611.97 4,836.45 7,417.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,491.29 1,073.23 1,612.55
Other Income 158.21 164.54 108.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,649.50 1,237.77 1,721.38
Interest 193.70 186.74 165.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,455.80 1,051.03 1,556.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,455.80 1,051.03 1,556.36
Tax 461.57 332.66 -75.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 994.23 718.37 1,631.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 994.23 718.37 1,631.50
Equity Share Capital 288.68 288.67 288.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.48 24.91 56.57
Diluted EPS 34.47 24.90 56.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.48 24.89 56.57
Diluted EPS 34.47 24.90 56.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

