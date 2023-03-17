UltraTechCement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 12,470.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 994.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 1,631.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,303.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 2,330.30 crore in December 2021.