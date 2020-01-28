UltraTechCement Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,981.75 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,981.75 crore in December 2019 up 13.27% from Rs. 8,812.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 643.15 crore in December 2019 up 43.22% from Rs. 449.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,950.04 crore in December 2019 up 28.76% from Rs. 1,514.50 crore in December 2018.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 22.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 16.35 in December 2018.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,676.95 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and 38.60% over the last 12 months.