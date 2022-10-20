UltraTechCement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,892.69 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,892.69 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 12,016.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 755.73 crore in September 2022 down 42.33% from Rs. 1,310.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,012.90 crore in September 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 2,854.78 crore in September 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 45.54 in September 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,398.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.