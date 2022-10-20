 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,892.69 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,892.69 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 12,016.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 755.73 crore in September 2022 down 42.33% from Rs. 1,310.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,012.90 crore in September 2022 down 29.49% from Rs. 2,854.78 crore in September 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 45.54 in September 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,398.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,892.69 15,163.98 12,016.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,892.69 15,163.98 12,016.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,004.28 1,999.16 1,731.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 325.33 363.71 215.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -311.95 -80.31 -216.86
Power & Fuel 4,298.13 -- --
Employees Cost 691.21 637.09 679.53
Depreciation 707.91 695.19 677.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,019.05 9,149.46 6,892.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,158.73 2,399.68 2,037.33
Other Income 146.26 108.72 140.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,304.99 2,508.40 2,177.38
Interest 200.31 215.76 229.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,104.68 2,292.64 1,947.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,104.68 2,292.64 1,947.40
Tax 344.49 711.40 637.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 760.19 1,581.24 1,310.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 760.19 1,581.24 1,310.26
Minority Interest -2.97 2.06 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.49 0.78 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 755.73 1,584.08 1,310.34
Equity Share Capital 288.67 288.67 288.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.21 54.92 45.54
Diluted EPS 26.20 54.91 45.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.33 54.92 45.54
Diluted EPS 26.20 54.91 45.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
