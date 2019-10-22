App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UltraTechCement Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,620.47 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,620.47 crore in September 2019 up 18.02% from Rs. 8,151.46 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 579.10 crore in September 2019 up 53.68% from Rs. 376.82 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,071.78 crore in September 2019 up 43.23% from Rs. 1,446.49 crore in September 2018.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 20.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.72 in September 2018.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,295.30 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.00% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations9,620.4710,177.638,151.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9,620.4710,177.638,151.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,300.371,329.161,244.71
Purchase of Traded Goods279.25346.75279.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.83-109.61-214.87
Power & Fuel1,965.772,006.681,991.98
Employees Cost638.39529.36532.89
Depreciation668.42599.30535.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,574.433,366.973,091.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,249.672,109.02690.59
Other Income153.69131.16220.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,403.362,240.18910.82
Interest507.12441.20353.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax896.241,798.98556.88
Exceptional Items-6.16----
P/L Before Tax890.081,798.98556.88
Tax311.29591.30181.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities578.791,207.68375.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period578.791,207.68375.76
Minority Interest0.55-0.221.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.240.35-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates579.101,207.81376.82
Equity Share Capital274.65274.65274.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.0844.0113.72
Diluted EPS20.0743.9913.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.0844.0113.72
Diluted EPS20.0743.9913.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UltraTech Cement #UltraTechCement

