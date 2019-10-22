UltraTechCement Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,620.47 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,620.47 crore in September 2019 up 18.02% from Rs. 8,151.46 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 579.10 crore in September 2019 up 53.68% from Rs. 376.82 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,071.78 crore in September 2019 up 43.23% from Rs. 1,446.49 crore in September 2018.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 20.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.72 in September 2018.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 4,295.30 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 19.00% over the last 12 months.