UltraTechCement Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8,151.46 crore, Up 17.52% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,151.46 9,021.41 6,936.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,151.46 9,021.41 6,936.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,244.71 1,294.81 1,023.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 279.28 299.06 182.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -214.87 -122.18 -149.69 Power & Fuel 1,991.98 1,978.07 1,411.33 Employees Cost 532.89 494.71 470.42 Depreciation 535.67 506.71 521.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,091.21 3,386.50 2,602.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 690.59 1,183.73 872.94 Other Income 220.23 72.67 155.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 910.82 1,256.40 1,028.15 Interest 353.94 348.51 388.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 556.88 907.89 639.89 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.04 P/L Before Tax 556.88 907.89 639.93 Tax 181.12 276.89 216.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 375.76 631.00 423.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 375.76 631.00 423.76 Minority Interest -1.08 -632.04 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.06 0.21 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 375.74 -0.83 423.76 Equity Share Capital 274.63 274.62 274.53 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.72 23.01 15.40 Diluted EPS 13.72 23.01 15.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.72 23.01 15.40 Diluted EPS 13.72 23.01 15.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited