UltraTechCement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,662.38 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,662.38
|15,520.93
|15,767.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,662.38
|15,520.93
|15,767.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,567.32
|2,262.73
|2,099.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|229.52
|381.12
|461.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|274.25
|-400.20
|163.37
|Power & Fuel
|5,308.92
|--
|3,968.41
|Employees Cost
|716.43
|694.24
|627.33
|Depreciation
|761.66
|723.23
|703.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,243.45
|10,247.19
|5,374.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,560.83
|1,612.62
|2,369.39
|Other Income
|121.51
|126.59
|92.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,682.34
|1,739.21
|2,461.78
|Interest
|191.40
|215.25
|206.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,490.94
|1,523.96
|2,255.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,490.94
|1,523.96
|2,255.47
|Tax
|822.30
|464.66
|-197.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,668.64
|1,059.30
|2,453.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|159.92
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,668.64
|1,059.30
|2,613.38
|Minority Interest
|-4.15
|-4.38
|6.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.46
|3.28
|0.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,665.95
|1,058.20
|2,620.43
|Equity Share Capital
|288.69
|288.68
|288.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|57.78
|36.70
|90.85
|Diluted EPS
|57.75
|36.68
|90.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|57.78
|36.70
|90.85
|Diluted EPS
|57.75
|36.68
|90.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited