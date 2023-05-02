UltraTechCement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,662.38 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,662.38 crore in March 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 15,767.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,665.95 crore in March 2023 down 36.42% from Rs. 2,620.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,444.00 crore in March 2023 up 8.81% from Rs. 3,165.14 crore in March 2022.