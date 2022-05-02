UltraTechCement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,767.28 crore, up 9.45% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,767.28
|12,984.93
|14,405.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,767.28
|12,984.93
|14,405.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,099.26
|1,716.11
|1,932.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|461.36
|331.41
|280.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|163.37
|14.03
|198.87
|Power & Fuel
|3,968.41
|3,221.43
|--
|Employees Cost
|627.33
|642.94
|613.55
|Depreciation
|703.36
|674.19
|698.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,374.80
|4,639.53
|7,689.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,369.39
|1,745.29
|2,992.38
|Other Income
|92.39
|70.50
|60.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,461.78
|1,815.79
|3,052.71
|Interest
|206.31
|182.31
|377.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,255.47
|1,633.48
|2,675.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-38.82
|P/L Before Tax
|2,255.47
|1,633.48
|2,636.71
|Tax
|-197.99
|-75.90
|864.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,453.46
|1,709.38
|1,771.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|159.92
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,613.38
|1,709.38
|1,771.86
|Minority Interest
|6.68
|-2.42
|1.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.37
|0.76
|2.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,620.43
|1,707.72
|1,775.23
|Equity Share Capital
|288.67
|288.66
|288.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|90.85
|59.22
|61.54
|Diluted EPS
|90.81
|59.19
|61.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|90.85
|59.22
|61.54
|Diluted EPS
|90.81
|59.19
|61.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited