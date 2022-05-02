 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,767.28 crore, up 9.45% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,767.28 crore in March 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 14,405.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,620.43 crore in March 2022 up 47.61% from Rs. 1,775.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,165.14 crore in March 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 3,750.73 crore in March 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 90.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.54 in March 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,629.00 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and 3.98% over the last 12 months.

UltraTech Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,767.28 12,984.93 14,405.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,767.28 12,984.93 14,405.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,099.26 1,716.11 1,932.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 461.36 331.41 280.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 163.37 14.03 198.87
Power & Fuel 3,968.41 3,221.43 --
Employees Cost 627.33 642.94 613.55
Depreciation 703.36 674.19 698.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,374.80 4,639.53 7,689.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,369.39 1,745.29 2,992.38
Other Income 92.39 70.50 60.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,461.78 1,815.79 3,052.71
Interest 206.31 182.31 377.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,255.47 1,633.48 2,675.53
Exceptional Items -- -- -38.82
P/L Before Tax 2,255.47 1,633.48 2,636.71
Tax -197.99 -75.90 864.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,453.46 1,709.38 1,771.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 159.92 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,613.38 1,709.38 1,771.86
Minority Interest 6.68 -2.42 1.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.37 0.76 2.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,620.43 1,707.72 1,775.23
Equity Share Capital 288.67 288.66 288.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 90.85 59.22 61.54
Diluted EPS 90.81 59.19 61.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 90.85 59.22 61.54
Diluted EPS 90.81 59.19 61.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
