UltraTechCement Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,405.61 crore, up 34.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,405.61 crore in March 2021 up 34.06% from Rs. 10,745.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,775.23 crore in March 2021 down 45.26% from Rs. 3,242.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,750.73 crore in March 2021 up 42.04% from Rs. 2,640.60 crore in March 2020.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 61.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 112.43 in March 2020.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,405.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.80% returns over the last 6 months and 90.59% over the last 12 months.