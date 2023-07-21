UltraTechCement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17,737.10 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,737.10 crore in June 2023 up 16.97% from Rs. 15,163.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,688.45 crore in June 2023 up 6.59% from Rs. 1,584.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,222.91 crore in June 2023 up 0.6% from Rs. 3,203.59 crore in June 2022.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 58.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 54.92 in June 2022.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 8,224.15 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 35.07% over the last 12 months.