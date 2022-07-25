 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,163.98 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,163.98 crore in June 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 11,829.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,584.08 crore in June 2022 down 6.96% from Rs. 1,702.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,203.59 crore in June 2022 down 8.79% from Rs. 3,512.36 crore in June 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 54.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 59.02 in June 2021.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 6,458.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

UltraTech Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,163.98 15,767.28 11,829.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,163.98 15,767.28 11,829.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,999.16 2,099.26 1,550.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 363.71 461.36 243.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.31 163.37 -343.70
Power & Fuel -- 3,968.41 2,427.42
Employees Cost 637.09 627.33 584.88
Depreciation 695.19 703.36 659.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,149.46 5,374.80 4,059.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,399.68 2,369.39 2,647.69
Other Income 108.72 92.39 204.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,508.40 2,461.78 2,852.56
Interest 215.76 206.31 326.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,292.64 2,255.47 2,526.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,292.64 2,255.47 2,526.45
Tax 711.40 -197.99 826.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,581.24 2,453.46 1,699.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 159.92 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,581.24 2,613.38 1,699.54
Minority Interest 2.06 6.68 2.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.78 0.37 0.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,584.08 2,620.43 1,702.63
Equity Share Capital 288.67 288.67 288.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 54.92 90.85 59.02
Diluted EPS 54.91 90.81 59.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 54.92 90.85 59.02
Diluted EPS 54.91 90.81 59.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
