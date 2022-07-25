UltraTechCement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,163.98 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,163.98
|15,767.28
|11,829.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,163.98
|15,767.28
|11,829.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,999.16
|2,099.26
|1,550.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|363.71
|461.36
|243.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-80.31
|163.37
|-343.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|3,968.41
|2,427.42
|Employees Cost
|637.09
|627.33
|584.88
|Depreciation
|695.19
|703.36
|659.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,149.46
|5,374.80
|4,059.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,399.68
|2,369.39
|2,647.69
|Other Income
|108.72
|92.39
|204.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,508.40
|2,461.78
|2,852.56
|Interest
|215.76
|206.31
|326.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,292.64
|2,255.47
|2,526.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,292.64
|2,255.47
|2,526.45
|Tax
|711.40
|-197.99
|826.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,581.24
|2,453.46
|1,699.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|159.92
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,581.24
|2,613.38
|1,699.54
|Minority Interest
|2.06
|6.68
|2.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.78
|0.37
|0.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,584.08
|2,620.43
|1,702.63
|Equity Share Capital
|288.67
|288.67
|288.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|54.92
|90.85
|59.02
|Diluted EPS
|54.91
|90.81
|59.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|54.92
|90.85
|59.02
|Diluted EPS
|54.91
|90.81
|59.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited