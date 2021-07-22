UltraTechCement Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,829.84 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,829.84 crore in June 2021 up 54.97% from Rs. 7,633.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,702.63 crore in June 2021 up 113.51% from Rs. 797.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,512.36 crore in June 2021 up 49.25% from Rs. 2,353.41 crore in June 2020.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 59.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 27.65 in June 2020.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,424.70 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.85% returns over the last 6 months and 92.10% over the last 12 months.