UltraTechCement Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,177.63 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,177.63
|10,905.15
|9,021.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,177.63
|10,905.15
|9,021.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,329.16
|1,480.49
|1,294.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|346.75
|334.56
|299.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-109.61
|278.41
|-122.18
|Power & Fuel
|2,006.68
|2,257.37
|1,978.07
|Employees Cost
|529.36
|502.46
|494.71
|Depreciation
|599.30
|547.49
|506.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,366.97
|3,719.39
|3,386.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,109.02
|1,784.98
|1,183.73
|Other Income
|131.16
|126.12
|72.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,240.18
|1,911.10
|1,256.40
|Interest
|441.20
|434.26
|348.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,798.98
|1,476.84
|907.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,798.98
|1,476.84
|907.89
|Tax
|591.30
|462.53
|276.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,207.68
|1,014.31
|631.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|19.72
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,207.68
|1,034.03
|631.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.22
|-1.42
|-632.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.35
|0.18
|0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,207.81
|1,032.79
|-0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|274.64
|274.64
|274.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.01
|37.63
|23.01
|Diluted EPS
|43.99
|37.62
|23.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.01
|37.63
|23.01
|Diluted EPS
|43.99
|37.62
|23.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
