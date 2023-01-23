UltraTechCement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,520.93
|13,892.69
|12,984.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,520.93
|13,892.69
|12,984.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,262.73
|2,004.28
|1,716.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|381.12
|325.33
|331.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-400.20
|-311.95
|14.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|4,298.13
|3,221.43
|Employees Cost
|694.24
|691.21
|642.94
|Depreciation
|723.23
|707.91
|674.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,247.19
|5,019.05
|4,639.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,612.62
|1,158.73
|1,745.29
|Other Income
|126.59
|146.26
|70.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,739.21
|1,304.99
|1,815.79
|Interest
|215.25
|200.31
|182.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,523.96
|1,104.68
|1,633.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,523.96
|1,104.68
|1,633.48
|Tax
|464.66
|344.49
|-75.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,059.30
|760.19
|1,709.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,059.30
|760.19
|1,709.38
|Minority Interest
|-4.38
|-2.97
|-2.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.28
|-1.49
|0.76
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,058.20
|755.73
|1,707.72
|Equity Share Capital
|288.68
|288.67
|288.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.70
|26.21
|59.22
|Diluted EPS
|36.68
|26.20
|59.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.70
|26.33
|59.22
|Diluted EPS
|36.68
|26.20
|59.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited