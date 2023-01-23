 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UltraTechCement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 12,984.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,058.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 1,707.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,462.44 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 2,489.98 crore in December 2021.

UltraTech Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,520.93 13,892.69 12,984.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,520.93 13,892.69 12,984.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,262.73 2,004.28 1,716.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 381.12 325.33 331.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -400.20 -311.95 14.03
Power & Fuel -- 4,298.13 3,221.43
Employees Cost 694.24 691.21 642.94
Depreciation 723.23 707.91 674.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,247.19 5,019.05 4,639.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,612.62 1,158.73 1,745.29
Other Income 126.59 146.26 70.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,739.21 1,304.99 1,815.79
Interest 215.25 200.31 182.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,523.96 1,104.68 1,633.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,523.96 1,104.68 1,633.48
Tax 464.66 344.49 -75.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,059.30 760.19 1,709.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,059.30 760.19 1,709.38
Minority Interest -4.38 -2.97 -2.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.28 -1.49 0.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,058.20 755.73 1,707.72
Equity Share Capital 288.68 288.67 288.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.70 26.21 59.22
Diluted EPS 36.68 26.20 59.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.70 26.33 59.22
Diluted EPS 36.68 26.20 59.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
