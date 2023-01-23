English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UltraTechCement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 12,984.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,058.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 1,707.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,462.44 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 2,489.98 crore in December 2021.

    UltraTech Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,520.9313,892.6912,984.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15,520.9313,892.6912,984.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,262.732,004.281,716.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods381.12325.33331.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-400.20-311.9514.03
    Power & Fuel--4,298.133,221.43
    Employees Cost694.24691.21642.94
    Depreciation723.23707.91674.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,247.195,019.054,639.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,612.621,158.731,745.29
    Other Income126.59146.2670.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,739.211,304.991,815.79
    Interest215.25200.31182.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,523.961,104.681,633.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,523.961,104.681,633.48
    Tax464.66344.49-75.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,059.30760.191,709.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,059.30760.191,709.38
    Minority Interest-4.38-2.97-2.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.28-1.490.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,058.20755.731,707.72
    Equity Share Capital288.68288.67288.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.7026.2159.22
    Diluted EPS36.6826.2059.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.7026.3359.22
    Diluted EPS36.6826.2059.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited