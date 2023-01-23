UltraTechCement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore, up 19.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,520.93 crore in December 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 12,984.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,058.20 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 1,707.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,462.44 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 2,489.98 crore in December 2021.

UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.22 in December 2021.

Read More