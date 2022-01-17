UltraTechCement Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,984.93 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,984.93 crore in December 2021 up 5.96% from Rs. 12,254.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,707.72 crore in December 2021 up 7.79% from Rs. 1,584.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,489.98 crore in December 2021 down 25.94% from Rs. 3,362.18 crore in December 2020.

UltraTechCement EPS has increased to Rs. 59.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 54.93 in December 2020.

UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,660.55 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)