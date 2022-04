live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

UltraTech Cement on April 29 reported a 47.3 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above Street's estimate of Rs 1,480 crore.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per share for its shareholders.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes