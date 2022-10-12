UltraTech Q2 PAT may dip 19.2% YoY to Rs. 1,060.8 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech to report net profit at Rs. 1,060.8 crore down 19.2% year-on-year (down 33% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,665.3 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,165.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KRChoksey_Cement