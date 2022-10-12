UltraTech Q2 PAT may dip 19.2% YoY to Rs. 1,060.8 cr: KR Choksey

ACC | CMP: Rs 2,152.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 14. The company reported net profit which went down 60% at Rs 227.35 crore against Rs 569.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 15% at Rs 4,468.42 crore against Rs 3,885 crore (YoY). EBITDA declined 51% at Rs 426.23 crore against Rs 869.4 crore (YoY).

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech to report net profit at Rs. 1,060.8 crore down 19.2% year-on-year (down 33% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,665.3 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,165.9 crore.

