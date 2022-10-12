English
    UltraTech Q2 PAT may dip 19.2% YoY to Rs. 1,060.8 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,665.3 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    October 12, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    ACC | CMP: Rs 2,152.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 14. The company reported net profit which went down 60% at Rs 227.35 crore against Rs 569.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 15% at Rs 4,468.42 crore against Rs 3,885 crore (YoY). EBITDA declined 51% at Rs 426.23 crore against Rs 869.4 crore (YoY).

    KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech to report net profit at Rs. 1,060.8 crore down 19.2% year-on-year (down 33% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,165.9 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 12, 2022 10:23 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.