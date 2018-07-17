UltraTech Cement to report Q1 results on July 18; Key things to watch out for

Cement major UltraTech Cement is coming out with its June quarter (Q1FY19) earnings on July 18. According to brokerages estimate the company's net profit is seen in the range of Rs 585 to Rs 691 crore.

Net sales during the quarter is expected to be in the range of Rs 8,485 crore to Rs 8,867 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of the company is expected to remain in the range of Rs 1,545 crore to Rs 1,677 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities is expecting EBITDA/tonne to decline by 3 percent QoQ to Rs 940 (-24% YoY) due to subdued realizations and increase in fuel and freight costs.

Also, 31 percent YoY volume growth to 16.4 million tonnes led by close to 8 percent YoY volume growth in the company's extant operations and ramp-up of acquired assets of Jaiprakash, Kotak added.

The research house Centrum forecast flattish EBITDA growth from UltraTech, with achieving more than 80 percent utilisation during H1FY19. It remains a top buy.

Motilal Oswal has maintained buy on the stock, with estimating EBITDA/ton at Rs 949 due to increase in realization, partially offset by cost push. EBITDA margin is expected to remain stable QoQ at 18.9%.

According to Reliance Securities cement companies to witness average volume growth of 17 percent YoY mainly to be supported by UltraTech Cement (+33% YoY) and maintain positive stance on UltraTech Cement.