UltraTech Cement Q4 PAT may dip 17.4% YoY to Rs. 1,468.5 cr: ICICI Direct

UltraTech Cement | The cement major has been declared as a preferred bidder for Diggaon limestone block. The company participated in the e-auction conducted by Karnataka government. The block is adjacent to company's Rajashree unit and has total cement grade geological resources of 530 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.86 square kms.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1,468.5 crore down 17.4% year-on-year (down 10% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,534.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 23.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,672.2 crore.

