UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit up 108% at Rs 1,017cr, recommends 115% dividend

UltraTech Cement has reported 108 percent jump in its fourth quarter (Q4FY19) standalone net profit at Rs 1,017.5 crore on the back of better operating performance.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 487.95 crore in a year ago period.

Its revenue was up 18 percent at Rs 10,500 crore against Rs 8,872 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 2,213 crore, while margin at 21 percent.

The other income increased by 27 percent at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 110.8 crore.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 11.50 per share.

Its domestic sales volume rose 16 percent at 20.47 mt against 17.64 mt, YoY.

