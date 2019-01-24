UltraTech Cement Q3 profit rises 7% to Rs 449 crore; operating margin declines

UltraTech Cement reported a profit of Rs 449 crore for the December quarter. This implies a jump of 7 percent from the profit of Rs 421.5 crore that it reported during the same quarter of last year.

The revenue jumped 18 percent to Rs 8,812.7 crore from Rs 7,471 crore in Q3 of FY18.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10 percent to Rs 1,391 crore against Rs 1,269 crore last year. The margins have been reported lower at 15.8 percent against 17 percent last year.

The company reported domestic sales volume growth of 15 percent year on year. Meanwhile, sales volume has come in at 18 million tonnes.

At 14:03 hrs UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 3,819.50, down Rs 30.15, or 0.78 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3,876.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,780.00.