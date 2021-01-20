UltraTech Cement Q3 PAT seen up 58% YoY to Rs. 1,126 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit at Rs. 1,126 crore up 58% year-on-year (down 9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,149 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21 percent Y-o-Y (down 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,549 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.